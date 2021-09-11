$5.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $5.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.48 billion and the highest is $5.56 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,331. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,823,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $620,871,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 163,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

