$54.19 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce $54.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.58 million and the lowest is $53.80 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $53.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $215.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $215.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $210.08 million, with estimates ranging from $205.36 million to $214.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,930. The company has a market capitalization of $711.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

