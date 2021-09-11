570 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $360,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,880 shares of company stock worth $78,665,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $350.92 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

