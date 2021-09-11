632 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 632 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,687 shares of company stock valued at $37,777,128 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

COO opened at $451.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.