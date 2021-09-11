$641.80 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $641.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.60 million and the highest is $643.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $583.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.95. 995,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,353. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

