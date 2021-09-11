$75.05 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post $75.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.30 million. Wingstop reported sales of $63.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $295.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $300.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $351.79 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $365.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

WING traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.89. 343,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 193.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.50. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $184.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

