$777.98 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report $777.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.06 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $659.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $280.00. 1,080,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.58 and its 200 day moving average is $273.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,928,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

