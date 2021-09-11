$81.43 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report $81.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $83.82 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $71.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $321.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $324.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $343.42 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $371.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 265.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.12. 320,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,232. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.43.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.