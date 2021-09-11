$84.95 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $84.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $330.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $330.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $351.05 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $351.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Veritex by 57.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.50. 213,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,413. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

