89,085 Shares in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Stereotaxis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stereotaxis by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 138,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stereotaxis by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in Stereotaxis by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 328,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,370,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXS opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.13 million, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

