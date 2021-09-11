9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Purchases $99,999.44 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

