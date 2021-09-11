Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.43) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.67. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

