AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 224.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.