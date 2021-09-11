Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47-6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $45.74. 2,874,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,214. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.