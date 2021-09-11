Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $371.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.88. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.