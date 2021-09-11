ACENT (ACE) Market Capitalization Hits $7.77 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $2.24 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACENT has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00059820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00163252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043755 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.