ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.23

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $614,000.13 and $86,515.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

