Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

