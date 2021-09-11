Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 4,866 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

INTC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 20,324,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,395,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.