Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,133,000 after buying an additional 923,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,626,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.85. 747,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.