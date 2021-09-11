Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,051,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,071.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,660,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $53.30 on Friday, hitting $2,817.52. 1,840,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,707.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,411.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

