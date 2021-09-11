Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,808 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $311,069,000 after acquiring an additional 160,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QCOM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,260,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,387. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.77. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

