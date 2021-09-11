Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.0939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

