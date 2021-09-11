Adolfo Henriques Buys 925 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $124.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average is $133.73. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

