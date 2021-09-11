Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

