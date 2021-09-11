Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of ProShares Ultra Utilities worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 54.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of UPW opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

