Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,933,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,717,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,954,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,384.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

