Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

