Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

