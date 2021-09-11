Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.