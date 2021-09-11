Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.07. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. Analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,281,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.