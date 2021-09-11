Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$97.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a sector perform rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.10.

Shares of AEM opened at C$69.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

