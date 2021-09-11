AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) versus Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Financial Review

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) and Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Cornerstone Building Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cornerstone Building Brands $4.62 billion 0.45 -$482.78 million ($0.48) -34.25

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cornerstone Building Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Cornerstone Building Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriFORCE Growing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cornerstone Building Brands 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.41%. Given Cornerstone Building Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cornerstone Building Brands is more favorable than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Profitability

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and Cornerstone Building Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A N/A N/A Cornerstone Building Brands 0.77% 30.06% 2.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Cornerstone Building Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Cornerstone Building Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cornerstone Building Brands beats AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, Canada.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents. The Windows segment consists of vinyl, aluminum-clad vinyl, aluminum, wood and clad-wood windows and patio doors and steel, wood, and fiberglass entry doors that serve both the new construction and the home repair, and remodeling sectors. The company was founded by Johnie Schulte in 1984 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

