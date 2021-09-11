Aion Price Reaches $0.17 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $85.03 million and $8.02 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,201.19 or 1.00004986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00873270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.00425530 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00316084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00079197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,684,060 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.