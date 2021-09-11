Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

ACDVF stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

