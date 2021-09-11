Akash Network (AKT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.99 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00010180 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $359.53 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00179865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.92 or 0.99945565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.06 or 0.07091563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00902867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 156,384,591 coins and its circulating supply is 78,098,599 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

