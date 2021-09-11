Akumin’s (AKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Akumin to C$4.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at C$3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$279.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.81. Akumin has a twelve month low of C$2.64 and a twelve month high of C$4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

