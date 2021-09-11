Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $9,226,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 42.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 125,981 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.