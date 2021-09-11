Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 14,300 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Lazard worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LAZ opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.