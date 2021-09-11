Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.4 bkb, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.700 EPS.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,304. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.43.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.