Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 842.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 47,560 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

