Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.54% from the company’s current price.

ALGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.