Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells $1,396,755.43 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $354,266.02.

On Thursday, August 19th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37.

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00.

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,515,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

