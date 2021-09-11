Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,010. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

NYSE EW opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

