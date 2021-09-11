Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.72 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $1,670,117.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,820.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,311 shares of company stock valued at $15,124,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

