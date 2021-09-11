Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Critical Review

Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53%

67.8% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and American Outdoor Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.32 $18.41 million $2.16 11.99

American Outdoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alliance Sports Group and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Alliance Sports Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Sports Group Company Profile

Bollinger Industries, Inc. engages in supply, import and sale of fitness accessory products and pieces of fitness equipment. Its products include free weights such as barbells, dumbbells, weight lifting bars, weight sets, stationary bicycles and kinetic exercise stands, abdominal trainers, weightlifting belts and gloves, exercise mats, reducing belts, suits and shorts, ankle and wrist weights, aerobic steps, therapeutic magnets, hand exercisers, supports and support belts, and jump ropes. The company was founded by Glenn D Bollinger and Bobby D. Bollinger in September 1993 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

