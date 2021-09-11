Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Univest Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $762.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

