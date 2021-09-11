Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

