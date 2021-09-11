Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.71 per share, for a total transaction of $913,116.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,639 shares of company stock worth $2,495,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM opened at $57.91 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

