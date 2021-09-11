Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Equity Bancshares worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 223,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.